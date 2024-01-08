FEAST OF THE NATIVITY OF THE HOLY VIRGIN

From the last series of shots of our Livigno holiday which I interrupted for the festive season. This is from the 7th day, that is from 9th September, 2023.

You may remember at the beginning of this latest series I wrote that on 8th September the Catholic Church.celebrates the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and the Parish Church of Livigno is dedicated to the Nativity of the Holy Virgin. It was a public holiday and all Livigno was decorated with ribbons. This is one final post for the day – celebrating the feast with a short procession with a banner of the Holy Virgin. The procession was very well attended and we enoyed watching the procession which was quite different to those we see in Malta.

