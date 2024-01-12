MARSALOKK - THE FISHING VILLAGE

Shot taken from the heights above Marsaxlokk some weeks ago when Max had a day off at school and we had a morning out together.

This is the village centre of the fishing village of Marsaxlokk. It is situated on the other side of the Island to where we live. It is no longer just a fishing village, on one side of the bay at its tip is the (gas-powered) Electricity Power Station that serves most of Malta (together with an underwater gas pipeline from Sicily). On another side of the bay is the Malta Freeport where containers are unloaded from the big container ships to eventually be reloaded on smaller ships for distribution to other Mediterranean countries. And also it is now a popular tourist attraction. Buildings have increased threefold and whereas there were single floor or two storey houses now they are building higher and higher.

B.T.W. Max is no longer my young buddy. He is a Teenager now – he had his 13th birthday yesterday. But he still enjoys going out with me when he has no school.

