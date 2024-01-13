Previous
CHIM CHIMNEY, CHIM CHIMNEY CHIM CHIM CHEROO by sangwann
Photo 4714

CHIM CHIMNEY, CHIM CHIMNEY CHIM CHIM CHEROO

Shot taken from the heights above Marsaxlokk some weeks ago when Max had a day off at school and we had a morning out together.
Three of the chimneys of the gas power station at Marsalokk I played a bit with the colours on the photo editing programme I have been trying these last days. I have had it for the last month on trial basis but I am not convinced it has the right tools for me and I have only 5 days trial period.
Thank you so much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
I sang thé words smiling… sooo wonderful..
A great pov. Very impressive
January 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
They are enormous and really dominate the scene. I like the overall tones...
January 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise