CHIM CHIMNEY, CHIM CHIMNEY CHIM CHIM CHEROO

Shot taken from the heights above Marsaxlokk some weeks ago when Max had a day off at school and we had a morning out together.

Three of the chimneys of the gas power station at Marsalokk I played a bit with the colours on the photo editing programme I have been trying these last days. I have had it for the last month on trial basis but I am not convinced it has the right tools for me and I have only 5 days trial period.

