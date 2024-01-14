GAS RESERVOIR

Shot taken from the heights above Marsaxlokk some weeks ago when Max had a day off at school and we had a morning out together.

Another shot related to the gas-fired power station. When this power station was being built there was a big uproar against the gas storage tank that was being planned because of its proximity to the village. In the end government bought this gas transport ship that was no longer in service to serve as the supply of gas for the station. The difference between the two options is that the tanker can be taken quickly out of the harbour if an emergency arises.

Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.