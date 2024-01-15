Previous
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED by sangwann
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Shot taken some weeks ago when Max had a day off at school and we had a morning out together and we went to Marsaxlokk.
My aim for the day was to go to the tip of Marsaxlokk Bay where the Delimara Lighthouse is located. I do not remember having ever been there before. It took us about 1hr 30 min to get there in foot and we had a good 500 metres steep climb to get there. It was fun, the day was nice for walking and it was part of my daily walk. Walking back to the car was easier as we didn’t have to take the steep climb again.
And this is Max taking a shot at the lighthouse while I took a shot of him to give a sense of scale to the image. Btw there is a cloth hanging out of one of the windows meaning that the lighthouse is still in use.
15th January 2024

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Dorothy ace
Wonderful lighthouse! I love the curtain blowing out the window
January 15th, 2024  
Dawn ace
A nice shot and interesting info thanking you
January 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an unusual lighthouse. It is so good you and Max have such interesting outings together

January 15th, 2024  
Brian ace
Love the chosen POV and inclusion of Max for scale.
January 15th, 2024  
