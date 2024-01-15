MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

Shot taken some weeks ago when Max had a day off at school and we had a morning out together and we went to Marsaxlokk.

My aim for the day was to go to the tip of Marsaxlokk Bay where the Delimara Lighthouse is located. I do not remember having ever been there before. It took us about 1hr 30 min to get there in foot and we had a good 500 metres steep climb to get there. It was fun, the day was nice for walking and it was part of my daily walk. Walking back to the car was easier as we didn’t have to take the steep climb again.

And this is Max taking a shot at the lighthouse while I took a shot of him to give a sense of scale to the image. Btw there is a cloth hanging out of one of the windows meaning that the lighthouse is still in use.

