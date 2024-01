AT MARSAXLOKK FREEPORT

These containers are waiting to be transported to other countries in Europe or other Mediterranean countries. They are unloaded at Malta Freeport from huge container ships possibly in less than one day and then wait to be collected by smaller carriers for distribution to other countries.

El Zorro, the tanker i showed yesterday is approaching its berthing place.

