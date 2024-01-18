NARCISSI IN MY FRONT GARDEN

Shot taken yesterday with my mobile as I was returning home from an errand. I had no intention of taking shots on the day but I still stepped into my front garden before entering the house. I wanted to see what was happening with the plants in there. This is one of the bunches of flowers I have there. I haven’t seen so many in one year so I had to take a picture for record purposes.

Hereunder is the information I found on Google if you are interested to know more about these plants.

Narcissus flower is a term for a genus of fragrant, bulbous plants that include the daffodil, jonquil, and poet's narcissus. They are mostly native to the Mediterranean region and Europe, but some species are found in Asia. They bloom from November to May depending on the species. They are used in the perfumes, pharmaceuticals, and medical preparations industry. They are named after a Greek myth of a young man who fell in love with his reflection. They can be planted in containers, borders, and lawns.

Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.