FORT ST ANGELO

Shot taken from Upper Barracka Gardens in Valletta some weeks ago when, Max and I went to Valletta on another of his school holidays. I have posted a similar shot of this historic fort in the past for sure but thought it was worth sharing still.

Some information about the fort:

Fort St. Angelo is located at the centre of the Grand Harbour. Originally built in the medieval period it was rebuilt by the Order of Saint John between the 1530s and the 1560s. It is best known for its role as the Order's headquarters during the Great Siege of Malta of 1565. A major reconstruction took place in the 1690s, giving the fort its current appearance.

The fort was garrisoned by the British from 1800 to 1979, at times being classified as a stone frigate known as HMS Egmont or later HMS St Angelo. The fort suffered considerable damage during World War II, but it was restored. In 1998, the upper part of the fort was handed to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta. Fort St. Angelo has been on Malta's tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

