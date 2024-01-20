SALUTING BATTERY

Another shot taken from Upper Barracka Gardens in Valletta some weeks ago when, Max and I went to Valletta on another of his school holidays.

Below the Upper Barracka is the Saluting Battery. The Saluting Battery was mainly used for firing ceremonial gun salutes and signals. Nowadays, every day at noon one of the cannons fires a gun fire signal. We were there just in time to see the detachment of soldiers making a fall-in parade.

Here you can see Fort St Angelo on left side and on the right (what is left) of Fort St Michael, On the other side of Fort St Angelo are Fort Rinella and Fort Ricasoli. Fort Ricasoli was where a good part of the The Gladiator was filmed. In between these forts the areas have been turned into yacht marinas except for the ‘point’ on the far right which was the naval dockyard and now it is privately owned and takes in all sorts of ships for repair.

Thank you very much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.