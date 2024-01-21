CRUISE SHIPS TERMINAL

One last shot taken from Upper Barracka Gardens in Valletta some weeks ago when, Max and I went to Valletta on another of his school holidays. This shot is on the Valletta side of the harbour, below Floriana, a fortified extension of Valletta.

For a long time the Valletta and its outer fortification walls were the highest thing you could see around the city. Compared to other fortification walls around other much more important cities these are by far the most impressive for their massive structures. Even the great Napoleon Bonaparte was afraid to attack the city and he preferred wasting time on a siege than making a frontal attack. Nowadays cruise liners are so big that they make the walls look small. Well, this 5 mast schooner – The Wind Surf - was in port at the time we were there. It was a very impressive ship to watch with its five-mast staysails. The ship is one of the largest sailing cruise ships in the world and is the Flagship of the Norwegian Cruise Line Windstar.

