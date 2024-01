YELLOW BUTTERFLY

Posting a bit late today. I normally post my picture of the day first thing before going out for my walk but today I found out we had no electricty. But now it's OK.

I took this shot a few weeks ago while I walked along the Salini Bird Reserve. I followed him all over the place hoping to capture with his wings spread but , as you can see, he wouldn't oblige.

Thanks a lot for your views for your lovely comments and for the fav;s on yesterday's picture.