CHIFCHAFF

Had to check on ‘Birds of Malta’ for the name. So correct me if I am wrong.

Shot taken on another visit to the Salini Bird Reserve. I don’t know if he was trying to hide among the branches of this dead (or hibernating) bush but he finally gave up and few off to safer grounds.

