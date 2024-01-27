Previous
CHIFCHAFF by sangwann
CHIFCHAFF

Had to check on ‘Birds of Malta’ for the name. So correct me if I am wrong.
Shot taken on another visit to the Salini Bird Reserve. I don’t know if he was trying to hide among the branches of this dead (or hibernating) bush but he finally gave up and few off to safer grounds.
About my big lemon picture of yesterday I have to say that I never spray my fruit trees with insecticides, actually I very rarely spray them at all. And once a year I use compost from my compost bin to fertilize the trees aided by artificial fertilizers once or twice a year. I think that natural compost is very much the best.
Thank you very much for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
A lovely series of shots of this beautiful little bird.

Re your lemon tree, if we don't spray everything here in Africa, we won't have anything ;-)
January 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
What a lovely little bird. Your lemon reminded me of the lovely flavoursome ones you get in Sorrento. That beautiful rich volcanic soil grows some amazing food.
January 27th, 2024  
