A PRIZE LEMON by sangwann
Photo 4727

A PRIZE LEMON

Shot taken 2 or 3 days ago. Christine was picking some of the many lemons in our lemon tree and she called me to see this huge lemon. It weighed almost 1kg, when we weighed it later and it was not the only one that size, I asked her to hold it for me so that I could show its size compared to her hand. Like the orange tree – we have had a wonderful crop of oranges, we have eaten at least 4 each day for months and still have more to enjoy - the lemon tree is doing very well, too. We have given to relatives bagfuls of lemons and still the tree is full of them.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Taffy ace
That is an incredible lemon!!
January 26th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Amazing. I hope its not all skin!
January 26th, 2024  
eDorre ace
Wow! That is huge!
January 26th, 2024  
Dianne
Impressive!
January 26th, 2024  
