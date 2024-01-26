A PRIZE LEMON

Shot taken 2 or 3 days ago. Christine was picking some of the many lemons in our lemon tree and she called me to see this huge lemon. It weighed almost 1kg, when we weighed it later and it was not the only one that size, I asked her to hold it for me so that I could show its size compared to her hand. Like the orange tree – we have had a wonderful crop of oranges, we have eaten at least 4 each day for months and still have more to enjoy - the lemon tree is doing very well, too. We have given to relatives bagfuls of lemons and still the tree is full of them.