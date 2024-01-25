ONE FLAMINGO AT LAST

Shot taken a few weeks from my walk along the Salini Coast Road.

My routine when I go to the Salini Bird Reserve is to park close by at Salini, walk briskly along the salt pans and continue to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. This would take me approximately an hour. Arriving at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq I make a u-turn and start my way back from where I started. On the way I stay alert for any photo opportunity that may occur. Normally the scene wouldn’t change when I get back to Salini, if it does it is because the birds (gulls) have gone out to look for food.

This time I couldn’t believe my eyes. When I was resigned to leave the salt pans without having taken a serious bird shot I saw this flamingo waiting for me to take a shot of it. I had never seen a real flamingo in Malta before and was very excited to see it. It was completely white in colour; possibly it is either because it hadn’t eaten shrimps for a long time – or it was a juvenile.

