ONE FLAMINGO AT LAST by sangwann
Photo 4726

ONE FLAMINGO AT LAST

Shot taken a few weeks from my walk along the Salini Coast Road.
My routine when I go to the Salini Bird Reserve is to park close by at Salini, walk briskly along the salt pans and continue to Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq. This would take me approximately an hour. Arriving at Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq I make a u-turn and start my way back from where I started. On the way I stay alert for any photo opportunity that may occur. Normally the scene wouldn’t change when I get back to Salini, if it does it is because the birds (gulls) have gone out to look for food.
This time I couldn’t believe my eyes. When I was resigned to leave the salt pans without having taken a serious bird shot I saw this flamingo waiting for me to take a shot of it. I had never seen a real flamingo in Malta before and was very excited to see it. It was completely white in colour; possibly it is either because it hadn’t eaten shrimps for a long time – or it was a juvenile.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
xbm
Reminds me spending a day in the Camargue trying to see flamingos only to see one just by the car when we had finished!!😉😉
January 25th, 2024  
Casablanca
Ahh, well spotted! Never saw a white one before, how intriguing
January 25th, 2024  
Annie D
So happy you spotted one
January 25th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
January 25th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
How lovely to see. I hope it doesn’t get lonely.
January 25th, 2024  
Agnes
Fantastic picture
January 25th, 2024  
