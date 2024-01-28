Previous
THE EAGLE IS SOURING HIGH by sangwann
Photo 4729

THE EAGLE IS SOURING HIGH

Can you see it? No? Look closely at the clouds.
Well, I saw it clearly on my walk along the coast road . I hope you see it too.

Thank you so for all your views, comment and fav's on yesterday's picture.
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
Yes I can see it, well spotted and captured Dione.
January 28th, 2024  
