ICE SKATING

From a walk along the Salini Bird Reserve a few weeks ago. The water in the pans was so still and clear that it looked like the pans were frozen and the gull was standing on ice.

I went to watch Max play basketball with the Under 16 team of his club Athleta. And I am very happy because he played very well and his team won by 2 points.

