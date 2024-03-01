THE PRESIDENT'S PALACE

Continuing from the visit to the Grandmaster's Palace, now the President of Malta's, when I went again with Max a week after I had been there with my brother.

The way out of the Armoury is through a long, very ornate corridor to another part of the palace which was also open to the public. The lion in the left picture has its twin, one on each side of the exit door from the armoury. On the opposite side of the corridor the wall above the door is beautifully painted with the coat of arms of the Order with the name of Grand Master Raymundo de Perellos (Portuguese) and the date 1723.

