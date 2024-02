WHITE LEAVED TREE

One more shot from our walk aroung Attard (a town built around San Anton) where there are still some beautiful Maltese houses. Another of the houses had this amazing tree in its front garden. Its leaves were all as white as virgin snow. I don’t remember seeing a tree like this before but Christine said we had passed by this house on a walk maybe a year or so ago and the tree was there already.

