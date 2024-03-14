AT THE MALTA MARITIME MUSEUM (2)

From Max’s and my disastrous visit to the Malta Maritime Museum. One more shot but this to me is very interesting and I hope it will be to you too. The subject in this one is also much more recent than the picture I showed yesterday. This goes back to the time – late 18th century - when Napoleon Bonaparte was at the peak of his days as Emperor of France and at the time when he turned his eyes on Egypt and its historical riches. The letter which is not clear and which is signed by Napoleon Bonaparte himself is an order to General Desaix to sail to Malta before proceeding to Egypt for the Egyptain campaign.

Because of the Island’s strong defences the French weren’t very keen to waste long months to capture Valletta through a long siege. However, and probably already known to the French, the French knights – who formed a big part of the Order’s knights – were reluctant to fight their own countryman. Eventually when the French forces arrived at Malta asking to enter port on the pretext of needing water, the Grand Master (German) surrendered without a fight and the Order were allowed to leave the Island with full honours. The French stay did not last long in Malta though. After 2 years of French rule, the Maltese rioted against the French rulers and cornered them in Valletta. They got Nelson’s help to patrol the sea around Malta to not allow supplies for the besieged French coming in from abroad. In 1780 the French had to leave and Malta was declared a British Protectorate. Malta became a British colony after the Treaty of Paris in 1813 without the Maltese being given a chance to have their say whether they agreed or not.

A long narrative, once more, but an important of Malta’s history.

Thank you for your looks and for your patience in reading the story .