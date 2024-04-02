AT ONE OF THE MACEDONIA STADIUMS

Another picture sent to my daughter who forwarded it to me from Max’s Macedonia experience.

It must have been a magnificent experience for the team of Under 14’s to play in this beautiful Basketball Stadium. Since then I have learned that basetball is Macedonia’s most loved and practiced sport. Athleta played against 4 different teams from Macedonia during their 3 days there; they won the first game which was against the better quoted team from among those played against but they lost the remaining three. It must have been an amazing experience for all of them playing in a stadium like this, even though last year they had a week in Sicily for basketball practice against Sicilian teams.

