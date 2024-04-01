Previous
OFF TO MACEDONIA
OFF TO MACEDONIA

And the excitement begins. Not my photos, they were sent to me by my daughter and sshe received them from one of the coaches. This is the under 14 years Athleta team with the 3 coaches who were responsible for them on the journey . In the 3 full days in Macedonia, they had 4 games with different Macedonian teams and training sessions in between. Max lost the first match because of an injury but played in the other three. I don’t know exactly the results but it seems it was a great experience for all the promising Athleta youngsters. Max is the tallest of those, kneeling down in front of both pictures taken at the Luqa International Airport before their departure.
A beautiful Easter Sunday with both my children and their families coming to our house for lunch.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments on yesterday's picture.
