HAPPY EASTER by sangwann
HAPPY EASTER

Happy Easter to all those who celebrate this day. Don't eat too many chocolate.
I took this shot a few days ago. The colours of this hibiscus were so pretty and I told myself, 'better leave it for Easter Sunday".
Max is back home, he arrived yesterday evening. All together they played 4 games against 4 different teams in 3 days. Now I wait for his story about it all.
Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's. I am missing my friend Pyrrhula who at this time of the year used to fill the computer with gorgeous scenes of countryside covered with all sorts of flowers.
