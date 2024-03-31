HAPPY EASTER

Happy Easter to all those who celebrate this day. Don't eat too many chocolate.

I took this shot a few days ago. The colours of this hibiscus were so pretty and I told myself, 'better leave it for Easter Sunday".

Max is back home, he arrived yesterday evening. All together they played 4 games against 4 different teams in 3 days. Now I wait for his story about it all.

Thank you so much for all your views, comments and fav's. I am missing my friend Pyrrhula who at this time of the year used to fill the computer with gorgeous scenes of countryside covered with all sorts of flowers.