THE WAY OF THE CROSS

Last Wednesday Christine and I visited her two brothers who live close to each other in Sliema. Ramon, Christine’s youngest brother is an antique collector and has at his house some lovely antique paintings and statues. We went to give them figolli which Christine made for them for Easter. Ramon had set up a long table with small antique statues depicting The Way of the Cross that he had had restored and, of course, he invited us to see it. I only had my mobile with me and I took a shot of it with the intention of posting it on 365. Not the best of photos but here it is.

Yesterday we went to Qormi to watch the Good Friday procession - or pageant , call it what you like – which we hadn’t seen for many years. I took many pictures and I will show some in due course.

Max is o.k. thank God. The team had two matches yesterday and he played in both of them. Now they have the last match of the tournament today and tonight they take the plane back home.

Tonight we switch to Summer time.