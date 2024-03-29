Previous
THE LAST SUPPER by sangwann
THE LAST SUPPER

Those who have been with me for some years may remember that Christine and I love to go and see a few Altars of Repose around Malta on Maundy Thursday evenings after the church functions. This year I decided that we should go to Sliema where we haven't been for some years.
In front of the Sacred Heart of Mary Parish Church is the parishes band club and they had an exhibition related to this time of the year and we went in to see the exhibits. When I saw this re-enactment of The Last Supper with life size statues, I decided that a picture of the scene would be very appropriate for today.
I have received some pictures of Max's and his team's adventure in Macedonia but these will have to wait a few days. Very unfortunate for him he sprained his ankle during training and missed the first game but the team won.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca ace
Wow, that is beautifully done. I have never seen one of these here.
Sorry to hear about Max's ankle and hope he recovers speedily.
March 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
March 29th, 2024  
