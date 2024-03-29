THE LAST SUPPER

Those who have been with me for some years may remember that Christine and I love to go and see a few Altars of Repose around Malta on Maundy Thursday evenings after the church functions. This year I decided that we should go to Sliema where we haven't been for some years.

In front of the Sacred Heart of Mary Parish Church is the parishes band club and they had an exhibition related to this time of the year and we went in to see the exhibits. When I saw this re-enactment of The Last Supper with life size statues, I decided that a picture of the scene would be very appropriate for today.

I have received some pictures of Max's and his team's adventure in Macedonia but these will have to wait a few days. Very unfortunate for him he sprained his ankle during training and missed the first game but the team won.