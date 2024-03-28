OUR LADY OF POMPEI

Two more shots from our walk at Marsalokk fishing village.

This is the parish church of Marsaxlokk, a small church with marvelous memories for me and Christine. On the left is a shot of the main altar of this rather small church compared to most of Malta’s parish churches. On the right is the statue of Our Lady of Pompei, patron of the village.

We had a custom in Malta, a custom which is slowly dying out now, to present a new born baby to our favourite saint. At the time every person in Malta was a devote Roman Catholic; I cannot say the same for those of today, unfortunately. So Christine wanted to present our new born daughter, Denise, to the Holy Virgin – Our Lady of Pompei – and I accepted the choice. And it is here, in front of this niche, that the priest blessed Denise and prayed for her in front of the Holy Virgin and that was about 48 years ago.

My son, Jean-Pierre was presented/dedicated to Our Lady of Good Health in Rabat.

Max's basketball team left Malta at past midnight and arrived at their hotel in Macedonia at around 3.00 in the morning. This morning is for training and they will have their first game this afternoon/evening.

