OLD MARSAXLOKK

A couple of weeks ago Christine and I went to Marsaxlokk to spend the morning on a stroll along this fishing village. I have shown pictures of Marsaxlokk several times but on the day I decided to focus on the Marsaxlokk of decades ago. These are two pictures that I took as we walked along the seafront. They look uninhabited and waiting for the opportunity to be replaced by modern buildings like many of the rest. When I remember how beautiful and peaceful this fishing village was in those days I feel like crying. Back then fishermen worked their nets manually at the seashore and females stopped to chat as they went out shopping at the very few shops available; the open air fish market was there every day offering to sell fresh fish to anybody interested. Today, walking along the coast there are eating places one next to the other all over the front and on the pavement of each side of the road where you can hardly walk by in pairs. The village must have trippled in size since then and whereas everybody knew each other and helped where necessary today people hardly know their next door neighbour.

An exciting time for Max. Tonight he leaves with his basketball team and coaches to Macedonia where they will play against teams from Macedonia. I don’t know the programme but I know they will be back on Saturday late at night. Good luck my hero.

