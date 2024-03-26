GOOD FRIDAY PAEGENT

The Easter Eggs picture of yesterday was taken at a Ħamrun confectioner’s shop where they have also a diner/coffee shop. We have been going there quite often on Saturdays this Winter. The shop is exactly opposite the Ħamrun Parish Church where we go in to hear mass before going to have a bite at the diner. When we arrived at the place, in the street which at the time was closed to traffic, workers were setting up rows and rows of chairs - there must have been at least 500 of them – just in front of the church and we were very curious at what was going on, though we understood it had something to do with Holy Week. We had booked a table beforehand so after mass we had to go straight to the restaurant missing all the show except for the very last part of the pageant. The pageant was on the church parvis and steps and I took these quick shots.

