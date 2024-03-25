Previous
EASTER IS NEAR by sangwann
EASTER IS NEAR

Easter Eggs for sale at a local confectionery in Ħamrun They also had Easter eggs 3 feet high but who would buy them for his/her loved ones.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
How fabulous those big ones are decorated, lovely capture and colours.
March 25th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They are certainly colourful!
March 25th, 2024  
