Previous
Photo 4786
EASTER IS NEAR
Easter Eggs for sale at a local confectionery in Ħamrun They also had Easter eggs 3 feet high but who would buy them for his/her loved ones.
Many thanks for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
25th March 2024
25th Mar 24
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana
ace
How fabulous those big ones are decorated, lovely capture and colours.
March 25th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They are certainly colourful!
March 25th, 2024
