WIGNACOURT TOWER

Went for a walk along St Paul’s Bay promenade with Christine two weeks ago. I wasn’t prepared to take pictures and only had my mobile. But I couldn’t return home without a shot. So as we stopped for a short rest near the Wignacourt Tower I took 3 or 4 shots and am now posting three of them. Two of the pictures are of the tower, the other one is towards the opposite side from the tower.

