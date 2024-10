KEEP MARCHING ON

Gull thinking aloud: “I am so proud of my perfect marching steps but this itch will lose me my promotion. I hope Sergeant Joe will turn a blind eye on this one this time. Now I have to double march to get back in the parade.”

Another two shots from my walk along the Salini reserve a fortnight ago.

