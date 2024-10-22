IAN, THE DOG WALKER

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.

The day wasn’t over. When all of us came out of the Roman Villa ruins, Ian, my daughter’s husband who had been waiting with their dog, Snuggles, outside, said: “Now we go to Piazza Armelina town centre. Back in the cars we found a parking closer but still outside the town and off we went behind him towards the town centre. Ian didn’t walk more than 50 metres before he lifted Snugs up and carried him like this. However, the dog didn't mind because it wasn't the first time.

I have to say that Snuggles is not used to walking much and it is I who take him out twice a day for a short walk and back home. They do not have time to take him for walks in the evening after work.

