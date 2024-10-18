VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (4)

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.

Our main attraction of the day was the amazing remains of a Roman villa. I have visited a few others but nothing like this.

This is another shot of a fabulous mosaic covered floor this time of a part of a long corridor. Very often it was difficult to get a good angle to take a perfect shot. I flipped this one over so you could see the details better. Unfortunately the shadow of my finger seems to have got in the way and I have other pictures with the same mark.

