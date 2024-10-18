Previous
VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (4) by sangwann
VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (4)

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.
Our main attraction of the day was the amazing remains of a Roman villa. I have visited a few others but nothing like this.
This is another shot of a fabulous mosaic covered floor this time of a part of a long corridor. Very often it was difficult to get a good angle to take a perfect shot. I flipped this one over so you could see the details better. Unfortunately the shadow of my finger seems to have got in the way and I have other pictures with the same mark.
Many thanks for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca ace
I love seeing ancient mosaic and wall paintings like this
October 18th, 2024  
Diana ace
How amazing to walk on this, there is so much to see and it is so well kept. Well done in capturing the beauty Dione, your finger shadow does not disturb me.
October 18th, 2024  
