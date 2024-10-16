VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (2)

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.

Our main attraction of the day was the amazing remains of a Roman villa. I have visited a few others but nothing like this. These shots are as we walked to the entrance of the villa ruins.

Top right is an open area with marble columns.

Bottom left is a made up image showing how the villa must have looked like in its days.

The other two shots maybe (I am guesssing) horse stables and stores for forage or other storages.

Some information about the villa:

The Villa Romana del Casale is a large and elaborate Roman villa or palace located about 3 km from the town of Piazza Armerina, Sicily. Excavations have revealed Roman mosaics which, according to the Grove Dictionary of Art, are the richest, largest and most varied collection that remains. The villa and its artwork date to the early 4th century AD and was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1997.

