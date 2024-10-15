Previous
VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE by sangwann
Photo 4990

VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.
Our main attraction of the day was the amazing remains of a Roman villa. I have visited a few but nothing like this. As a start this is an archway as we entered the complex and walked towards the villa.
Immediately we arrived we had a problem – dogs are not allowed entry. Ian, forgot to check. What to do?
Ian said “you all go inside while I still stay out here with the dog.”
My reply was: “No, let’s share responsibility. I go in first and come out to care for the dog while you go in.”
Ian’s reply was: “No, you go in. I have seen the place when me, Jean-Pierre and our biker friends stopped here on our biking holiday.”
Thank you very much for your looks, for our comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1367% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
October 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise