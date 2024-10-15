VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.

Our main attraction of the day was the amazing remains of a Roman villa. I have visited a few but nothing like this. As a start this is an archway as we entered the complex and walked towards the villa.

Immediately we arrived we had a problem – dogs are not allowed entry. Ian, forgot to check. What to do?

Ian said “you all go inside while I still stay out here with the dog.”

My reply was: “No, let’s share responsibility. I go in first and come out to care for the dog while you go in.”

Ian’s reply was: “No, you go in. I have seen the place when me, Jean-Pierre and our biker friends stopped here on our biking holiday.”

Thank you very much for your looks, for our comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture.

