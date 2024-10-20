Previous
VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (6) by sangwann
Photo 4995

VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (6)

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.
Our main attraction of the day was the amazing remains of a Roman villa. I have visited a few others but nothing like this.
One more shot of the Roman Villa This must be a sort of temple. Having said that, I remembered I had bought a book from the souvenir shop outside the ruins area which I hadn’t opened yet. the book says that it was a basilica..
From Google:
“This grand apsidal hall was an audience hall and the most formal room in the villa, accessed through a grand monumental entrance divided by two columns of pink Egyptian granite. An exceptionally elaborate polychrome opus sectile floor consisting of marbles coming from all over the Mediterranean lies at the entrance and is the richest decoration in the villa; it also covered the walls. This type of marble, rather than mosaic, constituted the material of greatest prestige in the Roman world.”
Many thanks for al your views and comments on yesterday's picture
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Casablanca ace
What's that huge wooden structure hanging from the ceiling? Is it a boat?
  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and details, such an amazing construction.
  
Wylie ace
Fabulous!
  
