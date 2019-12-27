A plan B kind of day

The cookathon we had planned didn't happen as Allan was a bit poorly this morning, and, after contacting his friends to postpone dinner with us, he slept lots.

I decided to use the afternoon doing a huge clearance of work resources which have taken up space in different rooms for too long!!!

So....it was all laid out in our large hall, and several hours later it's beginning to feel like 'ruthless' is not so hard!! Marie Kondo would have been delighted.....must finish it tomorrow.

Three good things

1. Tea and toast request by the end of the afternoon!

2. Books in bookcase, treasure in folders, paper waste to recycling box and more poly-pockets than I could count saved to a drawer in the study. Feels good!

3. Friend's hubby is home from hospital, and I watched another episode of The Crown.