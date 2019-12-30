Reward!!!

A busy day......off to Aberdeen for some essential shopping and met my brother and SIL for lunch. Lovely to catch up and we've agreed we must do it more often. Then some M&S food for a get together here tomorrow evening.

And then.........well there was still quite a lot of paper and work stuff, folders, books, ...

all the essentials and extras that are part of a teacher's life and which we are not very good at getting rid of!!!

But I've done it!!! The hall is clear, and clean and the treasure is in folders, bags and boxes and will be on a one way journey to school after the break. What a lovely feeling for the end of the year.

I think I really earned my alcohol free G&T which is quite pleasant and good for anyone driving home.

Three good things

1. New lamps ordered in John Lewis....one of the pair in our family room is finished so was nice to find similar ones...should arrive in 5 working days 😁

2. Lovely lunch

3. Laura's Birthday. Wish she was here but she is very happy having a relaxing break with her lovely husband and less than 100 days until her brother gets married and we have some real family time.