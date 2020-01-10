Morning moonset!

I haven't seen this before....

even though we've lived here a long time. It's just for the record as I used my phone to quickly record the moment.

Rather pretty I thought.

Three good things

1. Crisp clear air but fine for a brisk walk to school when well wrapped up.

2. Great maths fun.....I do love my job!!

3. Interesting fellow travellers. A lady joined train, sat beside me and started emptying her handbag in agitated way! Then said...Oh I've lost my phone!

Cut long story short...lovely lady opposite let her call her son ....he called her phone....and yes!!!! it was in one of the many pockets in her new bag. We all laughed a lot!!

Moral of story...use simple bag with few pockets...always put phone in the same one!!

And enjoy fellow travellers when you can! 😂😂😂😂