lilies remaining

and the perfume is gorgeous as you walk into the hall. These are the same flowers as on 14th January but the pinks have gone and the lilies have opened beautifully. I love them

Three good things

1. A useful meeting after school

2. Mum getting some medical checks and one of my sisters is going to stay tomorrow.

3. Usual Thursday house group get together. So many lovely edibles they bring for our cup of tea!