Fresh air Friday

The early years children go outdoors on Friday afternoon whatever the weather, all kitted out in wellies and waterproof gear. Today I was covering one of the classes and had a lovely time. We all worked together to create a pretty impressive den!!! And found ladybirds, snails and catkins on some trees.

Three good things

1. Susannah hopefully will be back to her house tomorrow. Frustrating when things delayed but she's okay.

2. More tidying up in my classroom.....I have a week off to go over to the Netherlands and do my 'Mum stuff' while she recovers a bit.

3. At last I have made a good start on a flower decoration for the wedding.