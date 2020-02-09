Previous
Blue above Ciara by sarah19
Blue above Ciara

Flight from Amsterdam to Aberdeen....a little lumpy going up and a little bumpy coming down but beautiful between.
Early start but good to get home. Actually Ciara had not reached us over the North Sea and we got off quite lightly with wind but not rain after I got home.
Three good things
1. Uber in 5 minutes when my taxi driver messaged to say he couldn't come!! To be fair he did give alternative number, but Susannah knew what to do
2. Coped with all the different stages of the journey nicely today. When I needed to ask everyone was helpful.
3. A long soak in the bath and a few hours sleep before meal ready....it has been a long day.
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
