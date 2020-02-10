Isla

Hmmm....I was not very happy when daughter decided to have a rescue dog......but having been in her place for a week I can appreciate what she is doing. Isla is 7 but has had 7 years of neglect, on the streets of another country and in a 'shelter'.....basic is overstating the fact. Now, still anxious at many times, and not sure of me .....she is very gentle and at ease with Susannah and her housemates and even playful at times.

Her bright eyes and shiny coat show she is well cared for, and hopefully she will be able to venture out for a little walk before too long.

Three good things

1. Lovely welcome back from my colleagues

2. Cosy clothes for chilly days.

3. Grateful to have only experienced the edges of storm Ciara.

