Happy Day

Wedding day 1 for Sarah and Jonathan and all went well.

Their sitting room was looking lovely and the guests were all visible at the top of the Zoom screen, from Australia, Netherlands and different parts of UK.

The bride entered with her mobile phone showing her Dad 'virtually' giving her away to the sounds of 'Highland Cathedral' and the groom was wearing his kilt.

The minister gave a lovely address, promises made and rings exchanged, friends did a reading and a prayer, and with a final blessing from Rev Andy the ceremony was over. Then each of the guests had an opportunity to say a few words to the happy couple.

It was certainly different to 'plan A' but very happy none for the less.

Afterwards we had dinner on Zoom with Jonathan and Sarah and her parents and enjoyed the time together before signing off.

Three good things

1. The amazing possibilities of technology.

2. Sunshine and lots of tidying up around the house.

3. Sharing photos with friends and family.

PS at a later date there will be a face to face event to sign all the legal documents and, in October, a celebration with lunch and ceilidh at the hotel where the reception was planned for yesterday. That's going to give them 3 wedding anniversaries 😄😄😄