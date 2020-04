Down at the bottom of the garden

Around the remaining weeping beech tree is a lovely shady circle with lots of colour at this time of year. There's also masses of celandine but it doesn't last long. I'm trying to work out which plants will enjoy the shade in summer.

Three good things

1. Lots of tidying up in the garden, finding best places for herbs we bought last week and what next!

2. Warm sunshine

3. Hot bath at bedtime....love it.