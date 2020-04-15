Previous
Anemone by sarah19
Anemone

Pulsatilla the label tells me on the other side. I do love them at each stage of their growing, so hope I haven't disturbed them by fishing out the roots of vetch which is my least favourite weed!!!!
I have worked really hard today and it's so hot here. And dry! We do usually have less rain than out west but even after a wet winter everything is pretty parched!!
Three good things
1. Great washing day....blown dry in a pleasant breeze.
2. Happy pictures of the grandsons playing with little friends.
3. Wow...Allan has dug out the huge rootball of a shrub I want moved....don't think my hole is adequate!!!!
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
