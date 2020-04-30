Street colour

We had to go to Inverurie at the weekend and while waiting for the pharmacy to open I noticed the fantastic colour of polyanthus across in the gardens between two roads. Just love the bud bursting moments too.

Three good things

1. Got to staff meeting online without a problem today!

2. Happy with hair.....I cut the front at the weekend and Allan 'evened off' the back. After washing it this morning it's sitting rather nicely.

3. Clapping with the neighbours after housegroup zoom chat. I've seen more of our neighbours with all this clapping than I ever did when we were free to come and go anywhere anytime.