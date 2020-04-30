Previous
Next
Street colour by sarah19
Photo 1841

Street colour

We had to go to Inverurie at the weekend and while waiting for the pharmacy to open I noticed the fantastic colour of polyanthus across in the gardens between two roads. Just love the bud bursting moments too.
Three good things
1. Got to staff meeting online without a problem today!
2. Happy with hair.....I cut the front at the weekend and Allan 'evened off' the back. After washing it this morning it's sitting rather nicely.
3. Clapping with the neighbours after housegroup zoom chat. I've seen more of our neighbours with all this clapping than I ever did when we were free to come and go anywhere anytime.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
504% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Wow that’s a great display & even better that you could capture it without traffic blocking the view! I agree about the clapping it’s very community minded.....loving that side of this weird time!
May 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise