dancing in light by sarah19
dancing in light

Loved the effect of a low down photo and the light in the sky. And it's quite a while since I last played with a mirror frame.
There are so many different varieties of daffodils and lilies and they open at different times which is delightful.
The children across the fence had seen me out on the patio at lunchtime and were calling 'Mrs Bremner' so I had to take a wander down to chat! I do miss little people when not in school and it's lovely to have the two of them so close by.
Three good things
1. Definitely made some progress with online learning today.....still a way to go!!
2. Lunchtime light and I took lots of photos of flowers
3. Vinegar.....apparently it can kill off dandelions so I have given that a go today!!!
Sarah Bremner

Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
Photo Details

