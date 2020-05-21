At the bottom of the garden

So......today's challenge after our staff meeting was to produce a photo or video about an Otter Hunt. Our school badge has an otter on it and usually at this time of year on Open Evening each teacher has a picture of an Otter in their classroom somewhere!

I thought it might be an idea to take lots of toys that Connor and Finnley play with when they come and go out to the garden and create a video...........it was fun!!! And I will have to send it to the boys. The photo is of the final slide!!

Three good things

1. A nice chat with a lovely friend after the staff meeting.

2. Enjoying the clever things about my new laptop!!

3. The box of Tunnock's caramel wafers arrived in the post........all 48 of them. Some will go to Australia and the Netherlands....but some will stay here as our treat!!!