Spikey anemone phase

These anemones are such fun at different stages.....love the way they blow in the breeze.

Beautiful warm day! Two loads of laundry washed, dried in the breeze and away.

Three good things

1. Walking to the paper shop and long way home.

2. Interesting zoom meeting with some education innovators, movers and shakers. Good points of view and different to day to day perspective.

3. Allan made stovies for our evening meal....delicious.