The green veil in sunlight

Such a lovely day in warm sunlight. I could have spent the whole day in the garden but some learning time to think about.

Three good things

1. A walk to a friend's house to deliver rolls which Allan gets at the papershop.

2. Letter to a friend who lived next door when I was young. His lovely Mum had been my Girl Guide leader too and so many lovely recollections to share.

3. Superb chat on ZOOM with a friend who worked at school until recently, sharing fantastic resources and wondering about the ups and downs for remote learning. Some loving it and others.....😪