The green veil in sunlight by sarah19
Photo 1860

The green veil in sunlight

Such a lovely day in warm sunlight. I could have spent the whole day in the garden but some learning time to think about.
Three good things
1. A walk to a friend's house to deliver rolls which Allan gets at the papershop.
2. Letter to a friend who lived next door when I was young. His lovely Mum had been my Girl Guide leader too and so many lovely recollections to share.
3. Superb chat on ZOOM with a friend who worked at school until recently, sharing fantastic resources and wondering about the ups and downs for remote learning. Some loving it and others.....😪
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
Well, I am now into YEAR 10 on this amazing project. Today I noticed that I have posted 3224 photos on 365! What an amazing...
